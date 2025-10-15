FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What may happen if Tata Group goes public? How may Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000 IPO impact stock market?

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: $1000 Could Make You the Next Millionaire in Town if Little Pepe Matches Shiba Inu's 2021 Gains

New rule for immigrants, UK govt to roll out strict norms for skilled workers; check requirements

Nikitin Dheer's cryptic post shared few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death goes viral: 'Whatever goes...'

Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes: Dozens, including civilians, killed in fresh attacks along border

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP releases second list of 12 candidates, fields folk singer Maithili Thakur from...; check here

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: How India can qualify for semi-finals after back-to-back losses – Scenarios explained

Veteran actress Madhumati dies at 87, Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt tribute for legendary dancer: 'My first and forever guru'

Inside Kapil Sharma's Rs 15 crore Mumbai home 'Shantivan' that prioritises family comfort with luxury

USD vs INR: Why Indian rupee hits historic low against US dollar; know here

Tina Ambani charms internet with her graceful rock'n'roll dance moves at Ambani family wedding, fans call her 'Tina the rockstar'

A video of Tina Ambani dancing gracefully at an Ambani family wedding has gone viral, leaving fans nostalgic about her Bollywood days and praising her timeless charm.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Tina Ambani charms internet with her graceful rock'n'roll dance moves at Ambani family wedding, fans call her 'Tina the rockstar'
Former Bollywood actress and philanthropist Tina Ambani has once again captured hearts, this time with her graceful dance at an Ambani family wedding. A video shared by Padma Shri awardee and renowned classical vocalist Aruna Sairam has gone viral, showing Tina dancing joyfully to a lively rock ‘n’ roll tune, dressed elegantly in a red-and-pink saree. Her radiant smile and effortless moves exuded the same charm that once made her one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.

Tina’s dance lights up social media

Aruna Sairam took to Instagram to share the cheerful moment, writing, 'A joyful moment from one of the Ambani family weddings, sharing a light-hearted dance and laughter with Ms. Tina Ambani.' The video quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration and nostalgia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One user wrote, 'Tina, you are a beautiful, gorgeous star. Always shining', while another commented, 'She still has that movie star look and moves!! She was a great actress.' Social media users celebrated her timeless elegance, calling her 'a true rockstar' and 'the most graceful woman in any room.'

From screen icon to philanthropist

Before becoming known as a philanthropist and business leader, Tina Ambani, formerly Tina Munim, was a beloved actress of the late 1970s and 1980s. She made her film debut with Des Pardes (1978) opposite Dev Anand and went on to star in hits like Baaton Baaton Mein, Karz, Rocky, Souten, and Bade Dil Wala. Known for her expressive beauty and natural acting, she stepped away from films in the early 1990s after her last film Jigarwala (1991).

Tina married Anil Ambani in 1991, and the couple has two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani. Today, she continues to be admired not just for her cinematic legacy but also for her grace, poise, and contributions to society.

