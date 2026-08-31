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Tina Ahuja's Rakhi photos with Sunita Ahuja, Krushna Abhishek go viral, but leave netizens worried, fans ask 'where is Govinda?

Govinda missed Raksha Bandhan celebration as daughter Tina Ahuja shared photos with mother Sunita, brother Yashvardhan and cousins Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh amid divorce rumours.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Tina Ahuja's Rakhi photos with Sunita Ahuja, Krushna Abhishek go viral, but leave netizens worried, fans ask 'where is Govinda?
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Govinda was missing from his family’s Raksha Bandhan celebration this year. His daughter Tina Ahuja shared photos and videos from the festivities featuring mother Sunita Ahuja, brother Yashvardhan Ahuja and cousin Krushna Abhishek, but Govinda was not seen in any of them.

Tina Ahuja shares inside photos from Rakhi celebration

Tina Ahuja posted the celebration moments on Instagram with the caption, “Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi.” Yashvardhan, Tina's brother, was dressed in a red kurta in the pictures, while Tina was dressed in a yellow traditional garment. Sunita Ahuja, their mother, was wearing a white outfit. The family smiled and posed together for the camera. Videos released by Tina show her tying rakhi to Yashvardhan. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and his sister, actress Arti Singh, also joined the celebration. The gathering took place at home and showed a close family moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why Govinda’s absence grabbed attention

Due to recent public examination of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship, the images have garnered attention. Sunita has previously discussed purported marital issues in public and asserted that Govinda had a romantic relationship with another actress. Speculation was stoked when Govinda was soon seen at the airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in an upcoming movie.

Also read: Fact check: Samay Raina appointed as LinkedIn Head of Ethics, amid Bihar-Kashmiri origin row? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Later, Sunita and Yashvardhan were spotted outside a Mumbai family court. According to reports, she filed for divorce in 2024, citing abuse, infidelity, and abandonment. The petition was later withdrawn, according to Govinda's manager. Govinda denied all allegations and asked Sunita to avoid public comments. At Mumbai airport, when paparazzi asked Krushna Abhishek about the controversy, he requested them not to ask about his mama-mami and said family matters should not become public fodder.

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