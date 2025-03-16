Samantha and Chaitanya had gotten themselves matching tattoos that have their wedding date in Morse code.

Of late, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing the limelight more for her personal life than her work. Few days ago, it was reported that she has repurposed her 3-carat engagement ring from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya into a pendant. And now, it is being speculated that the actress is getting rid of the matching tattoo she and Naga got inked on their wrists together post their wedding.

Actually, Samantha's recent Instagram post has sparked intense speculation among her fans, who are convinced that the actress is in the process of removing a meaningful tattoo from her wrist. In the photo that has garnered significant attention, Samantha is seen resting her face on her palm, with the tattoo on her wrist clearly visible, albeit slightly faded. This subtle detail did not go unnoticed, as fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

The general consensus among Samantha's fans is that she is finally taking steps to remove the tattoo, which serves as a poignant reminder of her past relationship. Many have expressed their support and admiration for the actress's decision, with some even commending her for taking this significant step towards moving on. The comments section of Samantha's post was filled with messages of encouragement and goodwill, with fans wishing her all the best as she embarks on this new chapter in her life. "Good for her! Time to move on," wrote one supportive fan, while another added, "Hope she gets back to her happy self." A third fan succinctly summed up the sentiment, stating, "She can be at peace now."



Samantha and Chaitanya had gotten themselves matching tattoos that have their wedding date in Morse code. The two got married in October 2017, but in 2021, their fans were shocked as they announced their divorce.