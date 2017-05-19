Timberlake is the better looking version of me: Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen said Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are the "better looking version" of him and his wife Lauren Miller.

The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to point out the resemblance between the "Can't Stop The Feeling" hitmaker and himself.

Posting a comparison of two candid shots of each couple, Seth wrote, "Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realisation that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. (sic)"

And the comparison did not go unnoticed by the pair, as Jessica responded to the "Sausage Party" actor hoping he was "flirting".

Quoting Seth's tweet, Jessica joked, "@Sethrogen are you flirting with us? WE HOPE SO. (sic)"

Seth then took to his account once again to reply: "Always."

