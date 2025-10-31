FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

In the viral video, the three are seen doing reckless stunts on the road.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 09:32 PM IST

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad
An FIR has been registered in Ahmedabad against the actors of the Gujarati film 'Misri'. In a viral video, these artists are shown recklessly performing car and bike stunts on Science City Road in Ahmedabad. After the viral clip, the police arrested actors Tiku Talsania, Prem Garhvi and Jaisal Jadeja and initiated legal proceedings.

The movie 'Misri' stars Mansi Parekh, Raunak Kamdar, Hitu Kanodia and Kaushambi Bhatt in the lead roles along with Talsania and Prem Garhvi. In the viral video, Talsania, Parekh and Garhvi can be seen doing stunts with cars and bikes.

It is to be noted that 'Misri' is scheduled to release on October 31. On the night of October 29, before the release, the cast of the film performed a dangerous stunt on Science City Road, which was recorded on video and later went viral on social media.

After the video went viral, Ahmedabad's A Division Traffic Police registered an FIR against the driver of a jeep (registration number GJ 24 AA 1275), a motorcyclist (registration number GJ 01 A 1121) and other participants seen in the video.

 

 

Inspector NA Desai of A Division Traffic Police Station said, "Misery' actors Tiku Talsania, Prem Garhvi and Jaisal Jadeja have been arrested. In the viral video, the three are seen doing reckless stunts on the road."

An FIR has been registered against him under Section 281 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure (IPC) and Sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Their statements have been recorded, fingerprints have been taken, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Also read: Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said

 

