18-year-old TikTok star hangs self after posting Instagram video with caption 'it’s my last post'

In tragic news, TikTok star Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, popularly known as Dee, died by suicide on Monday. She was 18.

Hailing from Baton Rouge, Dee took her own life after she shared a video on Instagram, singing and dancing and captioning it, "Ok, I know I'm annoying y'all, this is my last post." Later, in a social media post, her heartbroken parents confirmed that she had hanged herself, according to the Daily Mail.

Dazhariaa was a popular social media influencer, who went by the username Bxbygirlldee. She had over a million followers on TikTok and more than 100 thousand Instagram followers. On YouTube too, she has a massive number of subscribers.

Meanwhile, after the news of her death broke, a GoFundMe account was set up on Wednesday that included a message about what happened, reportedly from her father Raheem Alla. The message read, "On February 8th my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been called up to fly with the angels. She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and you're no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you."

Shocked and saddened by her death, fans sent condolences messages on her YouTube page. One comment read, “Your we’re definitely my favourite YouTube, tiktoker. It breaks my hurt so much to hear that this happened. it’s going to take me a while to get over that fact that this happened. This honestly broke my hurt so much.”

Soon after hearing the sad and shocking news of Dee's untimely death, her fans left emotional messages on her Instagram and YouTube accounts, praying for her soul to rest in peace.