'Tight slap on materialistic mobile affection': Piyush Pandey's short film Part Time Job impresses netizens

A still from Part Time Job

Writer-director Piyush Pandey's latest short film, Part Time Job, has been released online, and it left netizens impressed with its taut storytelling and relatable concept. On Wednesday, the 21-minute short film was released on The Short Cuts YouTube channel, and the makers have touched upon the current situation of busy new-age parents and how their children feel neglected by them.

Part Time Job features Shreya Narayan, Hemant Mahaur, and Pravar Pandey in the lead roles. The Short Cuts uploaded the movie and give a short description of the film by writing, "A 10-year-old boy feels neglected by his parents who are hustling with work leading him to create his own separate world. Check out the film on @TheShortKuts and let us know your thoughts in the comments below." Kara Studios backed Part Time Job.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded on YouTube, several netizens found it relatable and called it a 'perfect movie' summarising the issues children and modern-day parents are facing. An internet user wrote, "A tight slap on today's materialistic mobile affection & care. All work and no love leads to disaster as depicted in this Short. Well-made and performed Short on today's rat race of materialism." Another internet user wrote, "Bahut badiya, much hatkar. Bacche ka abhinay bahut sundar. Samast team ko shubhkamnaiye." One of the internet users wrote, "Hardik shubhkamnaye jai ho."

A netizen wrote, "Iss tarah ke anokhe subject par banne wali shayad yeh pheli film hogi." Another netizen wrote, "Heart-touching story." One of the netizens wrote, "What a climax… very nice movie." The YouTube channel, The Short Cuts has over 1.2 million subscribers and it has several thought-provoking short movies that has impressed netizens.