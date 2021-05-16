Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff sets the internet on fire with her 'Au naturel' bikini pictures

Actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff's daughter Krishna is a regular when it comes to posting sizzling bikini pictures on her social media.

The fitness enthusiast who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has yet again treated her fans with stunning photos of herself in a bikini.

Posing in a maroon-black bikini, Krishna set the temperatures soaring in the impressive self-timer selfies and we just can't get our eyes off her well-toned body and beautiful tattoos. Her caption on her post read, “Au naturel,” which in English means “in the natural state.”

Not only Krishna, but her background is also equally eye-catching, with a gorgeous mural-painted green coloured wall and an earthen pot right next to her. Sheer coloured sheets can be seen flowing over Krishna’s head. The photos indeed give a very natural and earthy vibe.

Since it got posted, the picture has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Kushboo Patani, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s sister also commented on the photo saying, “super hot,” with fire emojis. Jackie and Disha Patani are said to have a good relationship with each other.

Apart from flaunting her curves, Krishna also makes headlines for her workout videos. Unlike her brother, Krishna seems to have no plans to enter the entertainment world.