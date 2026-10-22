Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shares son's major health update after firing attack | Watch

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, gave a thumbs-up on her son's health after he sustained minor injuries in a firing incident in Mumbai, as the actor reportedly resumes shooting.

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, has given an update on the actor's health after the firing incident in Mumbai on Sunday. When paparazzi asked her, "Tiger bhai kaise hai?" at an event on Wednesday, she smiled, nodded and gave a thumbs-up, assuring that he is fine.

Tiger resumes shooting

After suffering minor injuries, actor Tiger Shroff has allegedly returned to filming his next movie, Lag Jaa Gale. He was shot at outside a football stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night. Fans surrounded his car as he was leaving after playing football, and two guys opened fire.

Tiger suffered minor injuries but was not shot directly. His driver is still in the hospital after being shot during the incident. Fans were alarmed when images and videos of Tiger with bandages on his hand and chest went viral on social media. The actor has reportedly returned to the site and resumed work. The firing is still being investigated by the police.

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Ayesha Shroff's reaction and arrests

Ayesha Shroff and her daughter Krishna Shroff were seen at a Mumbai event on Wednesday. As they were departing, photographers inquired about Tiger's well-being. She reacted calmly and gave a thumbs-up to signify he is doing fine. In connection with the case, police have arrested 10 people so far. Following the firing, the two gunmen and a cyclist had left the area.

Gangster Anil Pandit, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for an attack on Tiger, revealing that he and associate Harman Sandhu also surveyed the homes of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. This prompted increased security outside Salman’s residence, while fans of Ranbir, who is promoting his film Ramayana, have requested enhanced protection for him as well.