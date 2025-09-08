Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, was theatrically released on September 5. If you are looking for its OTT release details, here's everything you need to know.

Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited action drama Baaghi 4 hit theatres on September 5, 2025. Directed by A. Harsha, the film marks the fourth chapter in the popular Baaghi franchise, known for its high-octane action, drama, and challenging stunts. This time, the makers have taken a slightly different route, adding emotional depth to the action narrative.

While Baaghi 4 is currently playing in cinemas, many viewers who prefer streaming at home are eagerly awaiting its OTT release details. Here’s everything you need to know.

Baaghi 4 OTT release platform

During its theatrical run, the makers confirmed that Amazon Prime Video has bagged Baaghi 4’s digital streaming rights. Once the film completes its theatrical run, it will be exclusively available on this platform.

Baaghi 4 OTT release date

Typically, a film waits about eight weeks after its theatrical debut before releasing on OTT. Since Baaghi 4 was released on September 5, 2025, it is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in early November 2025. However, the official date has not been confirmed.

Baaghi 4 plot

The plot centres around Ronnie (Tiger Shroff), who survives a devastating train accident. The incident leaves him traumatised and guilt-ridden. Struggling with grief, he was in a looping phase of self-destructive behaviour, which blurred the boundaries between reality and hallucination. As the story evolves around a long-buried truth, it pulls Ronnie into a deadly confrontation. This time, the battles are not just physical but also deeply psychological, testing his strength, endurance, and sanity.

Director A. Harsha has brought a darker, more intense tone to the narrative. The film showcases not only Tiger Shroff’s signature martial arts stunts.

Baaghi 4 star cast

Lead actor Tiger Shroff continues to command the screen with his action-packed performance. Joining him is Sanjay Dutt; Sonam Bajwa also brings freshness to the film, while Harnaaz Sandhu leaves a mark with her pivotal character.

