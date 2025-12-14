Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn booed during Lionel Messi’s event at Wankhede Stadium

The incident occurred when organisers paused the proceedings to honour the celebrities present.

A celebratory stop on Lionel Messi’s India tour turned awkward at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, when sections of the crowd booed Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn during an on-field event.

What happened?

The incident occurred when organisers paused the proceedings to honour the celebrities present. When the announcer called actor Tiger Shroff onto the stage, referring to him as a "youth icon," loud boos erupted from parts of the stadium. The same reaction was repeated shortly after when Ajay Devgn was invited to receive his honour, with the crowd openly expressing their displeasure. This reaction appeared to stem from the fans' impatience, as many in the stands had gathered specifically to see the football superstar.

Earlier in the event, Messi interacted with the crowd by tossing balls into the stands and spent time with former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. He also met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then shared a memorable moment with Sachin Tendulkar, which was widely appreciated.

After Tendulkar came onto the field, he presented Messi with his iconic number 10 ODI jersey, a gesture that drew loud applause as both legendary players wore the same number. Messi reciprocated by presenting Tendulkar with a World Cup ball, and the two players shared a brief, smiling conversation, facilitated by Messi's translator.

Previous disruptions during the tour

The event in Mumbai followed contrasting experiences at previous stops on Messi's tour. His visit to Kolkata was marred by confusion and crowd unrest, with fans unable to catch even a glimpse of him during his brief 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium. However, the visit to Hyderabad proceeded smoothly, demonstrating the effectiveness of better planning and crowd control.

As part of his 'GOT India' tour, Messi has already visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The tour will conclude in Delhi on Monday, December 15.

