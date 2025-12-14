Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn booed during Lionel Messi’s event at Wankhede Stadium

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'

Jharkhand: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Saranda forest

US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'

'Must say...': Sachin Tendulkar's message after meeting Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium sets social media ablaze

Australia Bondi Beach shooting: Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Fruit-seller, now 'real-life hero' who wrestled, unarmed Sydney gunmen, watch

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, bowlers shine as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in Dharamshala; take 2–1 series lead

Bondi Beach shooting: Australian police give BIG update, say they found explosives in...

Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede - Watch

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10 prediction: Ranveer Singh film set for record-breaking earnings, aims for Rs 500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shootin

Jharkhand: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Saranda forest

Jharkhand: 2 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Saranda forest

US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'

US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; States Secretary

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn booed during Lionel Messi’s event at Wankhede Stadium

The incident occurred when organisers paused the proceedings to honour the celebrities present.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn booed during Lionel Messi’s event at Wankhede Stadium
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    A celebratory stop on Lionel Messi’s India tour turned awkward at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, when sections of the crowd booed Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn during an on-field event.

    What happened?

    The incident occurred when organisers paused the proceedings to honour the celebrities present. When the announcer called actor Tiger Shroff onto the stage, referring to him as a "youth icon," loud boos erupted from parts of the stadium. The same reaction was repeated shortly after when Ajay Devgn was invited to receive his honour, with the crowd openly expressing their displeasure. This reaction appeared to stem from the fans' impatience, as many in the stands had gathered specifically to see the football superstar.

     

     

    Earlier in the event, Messi interacted with the crowd by tossing balls into the stands and spent time with former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. He also met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then shared a memorable moment with Sachin Tendulkar, which was widely appreciated.

    After Tendulkar came onto the field, he presented Messi with his iconic number 10 ODI jersey, a gesture that drew loud applause as both legendary players wore the same number. Messi reciprocated by presenting Tendulkar with a World Cup ball, and the two players shared a brief, smiling conversation, facilitated by Messi's translator.

    Previous disruptions during the tour

    The event in Mumbai followed contrasting experiences at previous stops on Messi's tour. His visit to Kolkata was marred by confusion and crowd unrest, with fans unable to catch even a glimpse of him during his brief 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium. However, the visit to Hyderabad proceeded smoothly, demonstrating the effectiveness of better planning and crowd control.

    As part of his 'GOT India' tour, Messi has already visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The tour will conclude in Delhi on Monday, December 15.

    Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 10 prediction: Ranveer Singh film set for record-breaking earnings, aims for Rs 500 crore

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'
    US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shootin
    Jharkhand: 2 CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Saranda forest
    Jharkhand: 2 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Saranda forest
    US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'
    US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; States Secretary
    'Must say...': Sachin Tendulkar's message after meeting Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium sets social media ablaze
    'Must say...': Sachin Tendulkar's message after meeting Lionel Messi at Wankhede
    Australia Bondi Beach shooting: Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Fruit-seller, now 'real-life hero' who wrestled, unarmed Sydney gunmen, watch
    Australia Bondi Beach shooting: Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Fruit-seller, now 'real..
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
    Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
    GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
    GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
    From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
    From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
    Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
    Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
    Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
    Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement