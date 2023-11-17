Headlines

'Raw emotions and pure joy': BCCI shares Team India's dressing room scenes after World Cup semi-final win vs NZ

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon's pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao is now available on OTT.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Ravi Teja’s first pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao is all set to enthrall the audience on OTT. The film was released with Nandamuri Balkrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari and received mixed reviews from the audience.

On Friday, Prime Video took to its Twitter to share the poster, and wrote, “Navigate the thin line between darkness and redemption!#TigerNageswaraRaoOnPrime, watch now.” The film is now streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

Helmed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao stars Ravi Teja, Gayatri, Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, and more. The story revolves around how during the 1970s, thief Tiger Nageswara Rao masterminds a series of daring heists and becomes a legend for his ingenious methods of outwitting the police. Released on October 20, the film collected Rs 48.5 crore worldwide at the box office.

Talking about the film, actor Anupam Kher told ANI, “Our film isn’t based on what is documented on Tiger Nageswara Rao, everything portrayed about him is just an adaptation of hearsay and rumours. That’s why the tagline says ‘based on true rumours’. I have played an IB officer in 5-6 movies in the last 10 years but the approach to this role was different as it’s a period film from the 70-80s.” 

The director of the film, Vamsee, said, “He’s a thief basically but who will write about a thief? Since he used to rob, nothing much is documented about him. But we all know that he was behind some of the biggest robberies.” 

Nupur Sanon also talked about sharing screens with Ravi Teja and said, “I consider myself lucky. I feel that as an actor, he is phenomenal, but I'm very blessed to have known him as a human because he is very humble. His energy is so infectious that you always have to be on your toes to perform in front of him.”

