Tiger Nageswara Rao first look: Netizens say 'Indian Flim industry will roar' as Ravi Teja appears in fiercest avatar

On Wednesday, the makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao dropped the first look poster of the film starring Ravi Teja. In the poster, the actor looks in fiercest avatar in which he can be seen standing behind bars.

John Abraham’s voiceover gave netizens ‘goosebumps.’ # TigerNageswaraRao is now trending on social media. Netizens reacted to it, one o them wrote, “How many of you loved last dialogue of raviteja sir own hindi voice..?” The second one said, “Last dialogue is Raviteja sir own hindi voice..” The third one said, “#TigerNageswaraRao it's looking damn unique and cool man Bgm is outstanding and the look of over Mass-Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl it's looking hurricane Bagho ka shikar karne wale bagh ko dekha hai kya...!!! What a line man.”

The fourth one said, “Indian Flim industry will roar.” Te fifth one said, “can’t wait for Real TIGER...” The film will be released on October 20, 2023, in the cinema hall. Meanwhile, Ravi was last seen in Raavansura which also starred Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma. The Mass Maharaja star has also produced the film under his banner RT Team Works, along with Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures. Raavansura was released in cinemas with Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah. However, the box office is clearly on one side, and Raavansura is leading the race between the two titles.