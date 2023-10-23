Headlines

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Apple likely to launch new product with over Rs 1.5 lakh price tag on October 30, to end 900-days drought

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ultra-expensive Indian wedding surpassed Ambanis in glitz: Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery and more

Who was Parag Desai, Wagh Bakri's executive director who passed away in Ahmedabad?

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Nutrient-rich Indian snacks for weight loss

8 Remarkable effects of quitting sugar on your body

Motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film shines, mints Rs 46 crore in opening weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Tiger Nageswara Rao is facing tough competition from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in titular role, Tiger Nageswara Rao was released in the theatres on October 20. The period action thriller, directed by Vamsee, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The same has been reflected in its box office collections, which has seen a continuous fall over the three days in its opening weekend.

Tiger Nageswara Rao opened at Rs 6.55 crore on Friday, earned Rs 4.13 crore on Saturday, and added Rs 4 crore to its collections on Sunday, taking the three-day net India total to Rs 14.66 crore. These box office figures are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Apart from Ravi Teja, the Vamsee directorial also stars Nupur Sanon (Kriti Sanon's sister in her film debut), Anupam Kher, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Jisshu Sengupta, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma, Nassar, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. It has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and its music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The film has been facing tough compeition at the box office from Thalapathy Vijay-starrer and Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil actioner Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer and Anil Ravipudi-directed Bhagavanth Kesari, both of which released a day earlier on October 19. The former earned Rs 180 crore and the latter Rs 46 crore within their first four days in India.

Among the Bollywood releases, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born and Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri-starrer Yaariyan 2 also hit theatres on October 20. Both have been massive disappointments and have failed to attract audiences to theatres.

READ | Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger's film is second biggest flop of 2023, earns Rs 7 crore in opening weekend

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravi Shastri echoes MS Dhoni's strategy: Is losing one game in the league phase key to World Cup success?

Delhi-NCR: Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’, Centre invokes measures under GRAP Stage II

Mohammed Shami surpasses Anil Kumble to achieve this milestone in ODI World Cup

Body-builder and fitness influencer Raechelle Chase passes away at 41

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE