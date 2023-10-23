Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja film dips further, earns Rs 14.66 crore in opening weekend

Tiger Nageswara Rao is facing tough competition from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari at the box office.

Headlined by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in titular role, Tiger Nageswara Rao was released in the theatres on October 20. The period action thriller, directed by Vamsee, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The same has been reflected in its box office collections, which has seen a continuous fall over the three days in its opening weekend.

Tiger Nageswara Rao opened at Rs 6.55 crore on Friday, earned Rs 4.13 crore on Saturday, and added Rs 4 crore to its collections on Sunday, taking the three-day net India total to Rs 14.66 crore. These box office figures are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.



Apart from Ravi Teja, the Vamsee directorial also stars Nupur Sanon (Kriti Sanon's sister in her film debut), Anupam Kher, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Jisshu Sengupta, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma, Nassar, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. It has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and its music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.



The film has been facing tough compeition at the box office from Thalapathy Vijay-starrer and Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil actioner Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer and Anil Ravipudi-directed Bhagavanth Kesari, both of which released a day earlier on October 19. The former earned Rs 180 crore and the latter Rs 46 crore within their first four days in India.



Among the Bollywood releases, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born and Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri-starrer Yaariyan 2 also hit theatres on October 20. Both have been massive disappointments and have failed to attract audiences to theatres.



READ | Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger's film is second biggest flop of 2023, earns Rs 7 crore in opening weekend