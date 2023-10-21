Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja started well, the film has Rs 8.2 crore on day 1 at box office.

Nageswara Rao starring Ravi Teja, which also marks the debut of Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, has started well at box office. The film released on October 20, is expected to earn Rs 8.2 crore on day 1.

As per Trade tracker Sacnilk, the film will earn Rs 8.2 crore on the release date. The film clashed with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s film Ganapath also released on the same date. During a recent press conference, Nupur reacted to the box office clash and said ‘it’s Sanon vs Sanon.’ While speaking about Ganapath and Tiger Nageswara Rao, Nupur said that both films should do well. The video of her reaction is going viral on social media.

Tiger Nageswara Rao stars Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher are in the lead roles. Speaking to ANI, Ravi shared his favourite part about the film saying, “One thing is real (life) characters and the characterisation of the hero. All the real-life characters.”

Talking about working in Bollywood films, Ravi Teja told ANI, “I can’t say much, let’s see what happens after this. If you all like this film then call me.”

He also revealed that he loved veteran filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s cult classic comedy films like ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Chupke Chupke’. Ravi Teja said, “I loved old comedy films of Hrishi Daa and Basu Chatterjee. All their films like Golmaal and Chupke Chupke i love them.”

Talking about the film, actor Anupam Kher told ANI, “Our film isn’t based on what is documented on Tiger Nageswara Rao, everything portrayed about him is just an adaptation of hearsay and rumours. That’s why the tagline says ‘based on true rumours’. I have played an IB officer in 5-6 movies in the last 10 years but the approach to this role was different as it’s a period film from the 70-80s.”

The director of the film, Vamsee, said, “He’s a thief basically but who will write about a thief. Since he used to rob, nothing much is documented about him. But we all know that he was behind some of the biggest robberies.” (With inputs from ANI)