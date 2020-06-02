'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic loses control of Oklahoma zoo properties to Carole Baskin: Report

Carole Baskin, one of the most talked-about individuals from Netflix's recent hit documentary 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness', finally has something to celebrate after she was granted control over the Oklahoma zoo properties of her fierce rival, Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

According to the recent reports of Court House News, Joe Exotic was termed guilty for committing fraud in 2011 when he transferred his properties to his monther Shirley M. Schreibvogel, in hopes of keeping it safe in case Baskin's company, Big Cat Rescue, win a lawsuit against him.

As per the outlet, a judge "further ordered the defendants to require their current zoo operator tenant to leave within 120 days and remove all the zoo animals on the property."

Baskin now is in control of the 16.4-acre property which comes with a handful number of cars and cabins on the campus.

Both Joe and Carole went head-to-head in a cut-throat rivalry within the world of exotic big cats, as shown in "Tiger King."

Exotic is currently serving his 22-year sentence in prison for his participation in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.