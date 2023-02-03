Thunivu OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajith Kumar's heist thriller film

Thunivu/File photo

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the bank heist thriller film Thunivu was released in the theatres on January 11 and clashed with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu at the box office. Both films received mixed reviews from critics but turned out to be commercial blockbusters.

As per the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, the actioner earned a worldwide gross collection of Rs 187.60 crore and a net India collection of Rs 114.75 crore. The film also faced competition from the two big Telugu releases namely Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy during the Pongal weekend.

For those who missed watching the film on the big screen, Thunivu will start streaming on Netflix on February 8. Netflix India South took to its Twitter handle on the morning of Friday, February 3 and made the announcement as it tweeted, "It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA! #ThunivuOnNetflix #NoGutsNoGlory".

It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here!



Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA! #ThunivuOnNetflix #NoGutsNoGlory pic.twitter.com/og49yHrRAF February 3, 2023



The action-packed entertainer stars Ajith as a bank robber and focuses on the greed and corruption in the Indian banking system. Apart from the Tamil superstar, it also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, John Kokken, Bagavathi Perumal, and Chirag Jani among others in pivotal roles. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Thunivu is the third straight collaboration between director H Vinoth, the superstar Ajith Kumar, and producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The former is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.



READ | With Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, south shows Bollywood how festive releases are done right