Thunivu box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film is inches behind Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, earns Rs 36.20 crore

Thunivu box office collection: Ajith Kumar-starrer action thriller film clashed with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer family drama Varisu at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Thunivu/File photo

It was a Pongal clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer family action drama Varisu and Ajith Kumar-starrer action thriller Thunivu releasing in the theatres on January 11. Both films have taken huge openings setting the cash registers ringing and are set to take the maximum advantage of the five-day extended weekend.

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, Thunivu earned Rs 24.4 crore on its opening day and Rs 11.8 crore on its second day, taking the two-day total of India nett collections to Rs 36.20 crore. Ajith Kumar-starrer is just inches behind Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu. Varisu, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, collected Rs 26.7 crore on its opening day and Rs 11.55 crore on its second day, taking the two-day total of India nett collections to Rs 38.25 crore, as per the same trade tracking portal.

Ajith Kumar plays a bank robber in the film, which deals with bank scams and corruption. The Tamil superstar is presented as a grey-shaded character. The action-packed entertainer is being praised for presenting an entertaining story while delivering a message on greed at the same time.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, John Kokken, Bagavathi Perumal, and Chirag Jani among others in pivotal roles. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Thunivu is the third straight collaboration between director H Vinoth, the superstar Ajith Kumar, and producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The former is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

READ | Thunivu Twitter review: Viewers are fans of Ajith Kumar's 'charisma', praise how film merges message with entertainment

