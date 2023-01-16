Thunivu box office collection day 5: Ajith Kumar-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore but loses top spot in Tamil Nadu to Varisu

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar as a bank robber

Ajith Kumar’s latest release Thunivu is slowly inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. But even as the film continues to do well at the ticket window, it has lost its numero uno status in its home state to rival actor Vijay’s Varisu. While Varisu had continued to do well globally, Thunivu was leading on the home turf. But by the end of the weekend, Varisu inched ahead there as well.

Thunivu stars Ajith as a bank robber and focuses on the greed and corruption in the Indian banking system. The film was released in theatres on January 11 ahead of the Pongal long weekend. Varisu was also released in theatres on the same day.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported on Monday that Thunivu earned Rs 11.9 crore nett domestically on Sunday, the fifth day of its release. That takes it pan-India nett total over the extended opening weekend to Rs 67 crore. Unlike Varisu, Thunivu has not earned a lot from its Telugu dub and the film did not release a Hindi-dubbed version.

Till Saturday, Thunivu had been ahead of Varisu in terms of nett collections in Tamil Nadu. But Varisu has overtaken it now. As per Sacnilk, Varisu has now collected Rs 64 crore in the state as opposed to Rs 62 crore for Thunivu. The one good news for Thunivu is that on Sunday, it crossed Rs 100 crore in terms of worldwide gross. The film has now earned Rs 110 crore and is all set to cross Rs 200 crore before the end of its lifetime.

Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth, who has previously directed Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. Apart from Ajith, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Chirag Jani in pivotal roles.