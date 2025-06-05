The initial reactions of Thug Life are out on X, and they're shockingly negative. Miffed netizens called Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film 'unimpressive, convoluted, and emotionless'.

Director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan reunite with Thug Life. The movie was among the most anticipated films of the year. Sadly, the high expectations came crashing down as netizens have expressed their reactions, and it's shockingly surprising. Soon after the FDFS of Thug Life, netizens expressed their thoughts on X, and mainly, it is negative. There are some tweets that are calling Thug Life 'worse' than Indian 2.

A section of netizens called Mani Ratnam's film 'convoluted, emotionless' drama that looks 'tedious' in the second half. A netizen wrote, "It was uninteresting, routine, emotionless, aimless and unimpressive in every way, yet undeniably musical and stylish. #ThugLife." Another netizen wrote, "#Retroreview: Kanguva was better than this. #ThugLifereview: Indian 2 was better than this." An internet user wrote, "#ThugLife disappointed. Very average, 2nd half no connection at all. STR is wasted in the 2nd half. No twist & turns felt very flat. Positive: STR presence in the 1st half, Kamal in few scenes, BGM and making. Negative: Weak plot and Screenplay. NO Interesting or Banger moments."

#ThugLife is a torture … neither Shakespearean nor Korean



Mani ratnam should retire before he becomes next Ram Gopal varma



Kamal Hassan has now tanked both Shankar and mani ratnam in 6 months pic.twitter.com/aEimUGr5xu — parody of suresh (@sureshbtweets) June 5, 2025

A section of netizens even called Thug Life Mani Ratnam's weakest film. A netizen wrote, "#ThugLife is a torture … neither Shakespearean nor Korean. Mani Ratnam should retire before he becomes the next Ram Gopal Varma. Kamal Hassan has now tanked both Shankar and Mani Ratnam in 6 months." One of the netizens wrote, "Watched #ThugLife at a later show different theatre after the initial show was cancelled. Why Maniratnam? Why Simbu? Why supposed Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan? Even worse, why Trisha?"

I don't know the movie is deserving or not but the movie #Thuglife is getting majorly poor reviews.

Thugss are getting roasted live and served Fresh — Boston Flick (@Bostonflick) June 5, 2025

#ThugLife had potential but ends up dragging.

Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.… pic.twitter.com/KdA4aqrJiV — MR . AK (@anandhumanoj666) June 5, 2025

In Thug Life, Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker. It also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. With this film, Kamal and Mani came together after 38 years of the cult classic Nayakan.

