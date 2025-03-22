With Thug Life, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan will reunite after Nayakan. The makers of Thug Life unveiled the first look of Kamal Haasan and also the release date of the movie. Fans go berserk over the first character poster of Ulaganayagan.

Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming ambitious project Thug Life finally gets its release date. The movie marks the reunion of the two Tamil cinema giants after 35 years. Last time they came together for Nayakan (1987), and the movie went on to become an iconic blockbuster.

On Saturday, March 22, the makers of Thug Life dropped a new poster and announced the release date of the film. 75 days before the release, Kamal Haasan is seen leading his troupe with Joju George in Thug Life's new poster. Yes, the movie is scheduled for June 5 release, and the makers made the grand announcement on social media.

The newly released poster features Kamal Haasan in a rugged, intense look alongside Silambarasan TR. The visuals exude a raw, rustic, and rowdy aesthetic, perfectly capturing the film’s gritty atmosphere. Adding to the action-packed feel, a dust-smeared car speeding through a chaotic setting can be seen in the background, hinting at high-stakes drama and thrilling sequences.

Sharing the poster online, the production house Raaj Kamal Films International wrote, "One Rule No Limits! 75 Days to go #ThugLife. #ThugstersFirstSingle Coming soon." Earlier in the day, the makers also dropped an exclusive video featuring Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and music maestro A.R. Rahman. This exciting announcement revealed that the trio is collaborating for the first-ever single from the film, which is set to be released soon.

Soon after the poster was released, netizens reacted to Kamal Haasan's look. An internet user wrote, "This should be something big. Andavar with STR." Another internet user wrote, "Highest-grossing film of the year and film of the year will be Thug Life."

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, Thug Life boasts an ensemble cast, including Kamal Haasan leads the film as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. The film also features Nassar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Bagavathi Perumal, Chinni Jayanth, and Vaiyapuri in key roles.