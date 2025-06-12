Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, following their legendary 1987 collaboration Nayakan, considered a milestone in Indian cinema.

Mani Ratnam-directed, Kamal Haasan-led Thug Life was one of the most anticipated films since its announcement. However, its release on June 5 has left fans and critics alike disappointed. Despite the star power and high expectations, the film has been widely criticised for its weak screenplay, predictable storyline, uninspired writing, and lack of emotional depth.

In its first seven days, the gangster drama earned just Rs 42.22 crore net in India. As per early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Thug Life collected just Rs 1.15 crore more, ending its extended first week at Rs 43.37 crore net in India. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, the Kamal Haasan film is turning out to become one of his biggest disasters.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, following their legendary 1987 collaboration Nayakan, considered a milestone in Indian cinema. The classic was loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and the iconic 1972 American film The Godfather.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the Mani Ratnam directorial also features Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

Prior to its release, Thug Life faced a major controversy. During the film's audio launch, Kamal Haasan claimed that "Kannada is born out of Tamil", sparking strong reactions in Karnataka. Following the controversy, the Karnataka HC suggested that the actor-politician issue an apology, but he refused to do so. As a result, Thug Life hasn't yet been released in Karnataka.

