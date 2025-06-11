Audiences and critics alike have panned Thug Life for its lackluster screenplay, formulaic plot, underwhelming writing, and emotional shallowness. The Kamal Haasan-starrer, Mani Ratnam-directed gangster drama is turning out to be one of the biggest commercial flops in the recent times.

Headlined by Kamal Haasan and helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement. However, upon its release on June 5, the film left fans of the Tamil superstar and the acclaimed filmmaker deeply disappointed. Audiences and critics alike have panned Thug Life for its lackluster screenplay, formulaic plot, underwhelming writing, and emotional shallowness.

The impact of the negative reviews has also been reflected in the film’s box office performance. Thug Life earned just Rs 41 crore net in India on its first six days of release. On its seventh day, i.e. on Wednesday, June 11, the Kamal Haasan-starrer added just Rs 1.25 crore to its earnings, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's seven-day domestic net total to Rs 42.25 crore.

Globally, the Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 88.30 crore in th first six days. This implies that Thug Life is struggling to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office, and the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office. This makes the film one of the biggest flops in recent times as the gangster drama is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, following their legendary 1987 collaboration Nayakan, considered a milestone in Indian cinema. The classic was loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and the iconic 1972 American film The Godfather.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the Mani Ratnam directorial also features Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

READ | Made in Rs 15 crore, this film had 17-year-old actress in lead, had limited release, still earned Rs 900 crore, is highest-grossing Indian film with...