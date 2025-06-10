Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Thug Life is turning out to become one of the biggest flops of the year. The Mani Ratnam-directed, Kamal Haasan-starrer gangster drama has just earned Rs 40.95 crore net in India in its first six days of release.

Marking Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's reunion after 38 years since the cult classic Nayakan in 1987, Thug Life was one of the most anticipated Indian films since its announcement. However, when the film was finally released on June 5, it turned out to be a major disappointment for the fans of the Tamil superstar and the legendary filmmaker. Thug Life has been criticised by the audiences and critics for its poor screenplay, generic plot, weak writing, and lack of emotional depth.

The effect of the negative reviews is also seen in the film's box office collections. The Kamal Haasan-starrer collected Rs 36.90 crore net in India in its extended four-day opening weekend. On its first Monday, the film earned just Rs 2.30 crore and on Tuesday, Thug Life has plummeted even further. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Mani Ratnam directorial earned just Rs 1.75 crore. This means that Thug Life has earned Rs 40.95 crore in its first six days of release.

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Thug Life is turning out to become one of the biggest flops of the year. Seeing the lukewarm response in its first week, the shows of the film would get drastically reduced in the second week and there are no chances that the film might bounce back in the second weekend.

Prior to its release, Thug Life faced a major controversy. During the film's audio launch, Kamal Haasan claimed that "Kannada is born out of Tamil", sparking strong reactions in Karnataka. Following the controversy, the Karnataka HC suggested that the actor-politician issue an apology, but he refused to do so. As a result, Thug Life's release in Karnataka has been postponed indefinitely.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the Mani Ratnam directorial also features Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

