Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, following their legendary 1987 collaboration Nayakan, considered a milestone in Indian cinema.

Headlined by Kamal Haasan and helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life was released in the cinemas on June 5. One of the most anticipated releases this year, the gangster drama has failed to impress the audiences and the critics. It has mostly received negative reviews for its generic plot and tedious screenplay.

After Thug Life collected Rs 36.90 crore net in India in its extended opening weekend, the film crashed on its first Monday and earned just Rs 2.3 crore. This takes the film's four-day domestic net collection to Rs 39.20 crore. Talking about its global collections, the film has grossed Rs 85 crore at the worldwide box office. These box office numbers are taken from industry tracker Sacnilk.

The gangster drama features a star-studded cast, including Silambarasan T.R. in a key role, alongside Trisha, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, and Ali Fazal. Thug Life has the soundtrack composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

Prior to its release, Thug Life faced a major controversy. During the film's audio launch, Kamal Haasan claimed that "Kannada is born out of Tamil", sparking strong reactions in Karnataka. Following the controversy, the Karnataka HC suggested that the actor-politician issue an apology, but he refused to do so. As a result, Thug Life's release in Karnataka has been postponed indefinitely.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades, following their legendary 1987 collaboration Nayakan, considered a milestone in Indian cinema. The classic was loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and the iconic 1972 American film The Godfather.

READ | Meet Muslim actress, who married Hindu producer, follows both Hinduism and Islam, flopped in Bollywood, her name is...