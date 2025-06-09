Though the Mani Ratnam directorial has been released across India and worldwide, Thug Life is having no screenings in Karnataka after Kamal Haasan made controversial statement about the origins of the Kannada language while promoting the film.

38 years after Nayakan in 1987, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have reunited for Thug Life. Released on June 5, the gangster drama was one of the most awaited films of 2025, but has turned out to be a major disappointment for the fans of the Tamil superstar and the legendary filmmaker. The film has mostly received negative reviews for its generic plot and tedious screenplay.

Thug Life collected Rs 30.40 crore in its first three days. On Sunday, June 8, the film added Rs 6.5 crore to its earnings, taking the opening day collection to Rs 36.90 crore net in India. The majority of these collections - Rs 32.45 crore - came from the original Tamil version. The Telugu version and the Hindi version earned Rs 3.05 crore and Rs 1.40 crore, respectively. Talking about the worldwide collections, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has grossed Rs 43 crore at the global box office.

Though the Mani Ratnam directorial has been released across India and worldwide, Thug Life is having no screenings in Karnataka after Kamal Haasan made controversial statement about the origins of the Kannada language while promoting the film. The Vikram actor said "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" during the film's promotional event in Chennai.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said it would not let Thug Life release unless Haasan apologised for his Kannada-Tamil remark. The actor refused to apologise stating he hasn't said anything derogatory about the Kannada language, and hence, his production house Raajkamal Films International refused to release the film in Karnataka.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf among others. The gangster drama has the soundtrack composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

