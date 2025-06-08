Thug Life box office collection: The Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's reunion after Nayakan has been receiving mostly negative reviews from the audiences and critics.

Headlined by Kamal Haasan and helmed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster drama Thug Life was released in the cinemas on June 5. The film has been highly-anticipated since its announcement as it marks the reunion of the Tamil superstar with the legendary director 38 years after their cult classic Nayakan in 1987. However, it seems that the duo has failed to recreate the magic as Thug Life has generally been receiving mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics.

The Kamal Haasan-starrer opened at Rs 15.50 crore and then, saw a 53% fall in its collections on second day with the earnings of Rs 7.15 crore. On its third day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Thug Life saw a little growth and earned Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday, June 7. This takes the film's three-day total to Rs 30.15 crore net in India. Talking about its worldwide collections, the Mani Ratnam directorial has grossed Rs 52 crore in two days at the global box office.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf among others. The gangster drama has the soundtrack composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

Thug Life has not been released in Karnataka following a controversial statement by Kamal Haasan. While promoting the film, the Tamil superstar claimed that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada," sparking backlash and leading to multiple police complaints filed against him in the state.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has declared that the film will not be allowed to release in the state unless Haasan issues a formal apology. However, the actor has refused to apologise, asserting that he did not use any derogatory language about Kannada. In response to the controversy, the Karnataka High Court has put the film’s release on hold until the next hearing scheduled for June 10.

