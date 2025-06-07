Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf among others. The Mani Ratnam film has mostly received mixed to negative reviews.

Marking Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's reunion 38 years after the cult classic Nayakan in 1987, the gangster drama Thug Life was released in the cinemas on June 5. The film was one of the most anticipated releases this year but it has failed to live upto its expectations with mostly mixed and negative reviews from the audiences and critics.

On its first day, Thug Life earned Rs 15.50 crore net in India. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore on Friday, June 6. This means the Kamal Haasan-starrer saw a massive drop of 50% on its second day of release, and takes the film's two-day total to Rs 23 crore net in India.

Though Thug Life was released across India and worldwide, the Mani Ratnam film saw no screenings in Karnataka after Kamal Haasan made controversial statement about the origins of the Kannada language while promoting the film. The Tamil superstar's remark "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" has led to police complaints being filed against him in the state.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has said that Thug Life won't release in Karnataka if the actor does not tender an apology, and Kamal has refused to apologise for his statement, stating that he has not used any inappropriate words regarding the Kannada language. The Karnataka High Court has stalled the release of the film until next hearing on June 10.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf among others. The gangster drama has the soundtrack composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

