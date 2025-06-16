Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Thug Life has become one of the biggest flops of the year. This is the second consecutive film of Kamal Haasan that has bombed at the box office after Indian 2.

Marking Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's reunion after 38 years since the cult classic Nayakan in 1987, Thug Life was one of the most anticipated Indian films since its announcement. However, the gangster drama has turned out to be a major disappointment for the fans of the Tamil superstar and the legendary filmmaker. Thug Life has been widely criticised for its weak screenplay, predictable storyline, uninspired writing, and lack of emotional depth.

The Kamal Haasan-starrer collected Rs 46.55 crore net in India and grossed Rs 95.50 crore worldwide in its first 11 days, according to the entertainment tracking platform Sacnilk. As per the early estimates from the same portal, the Mani Ratnam directorial earned just Rs 29 lakh on its second Monday. Thug Life is even struggling to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in India and Rs 100-crore mark globally.

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Thug Life has become one of the biggest flops of the year. This is the second consecutive film of Kamal Haasan that has bombed at the box office after Indian 2. Made in Rs 250 crore, the 2024 vigilante action film had also earned just Rs 81 crore net in India and grossed Rs 148 crore worldwide.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the Mani Ratnam directorial also features Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film's soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman in his third collaboration with Haasan and nineteenth with Ratnam.

Prior to its release, Thug Life faced a major controversy. During the film's audio launch, Kamal Haasan claimed that "Kannada is born out of Tamil", sparking strong reactions in Karnataka. Following the controversy, the Karnataka HC suggested that the actor-politician issue an apology, but he refused to do so. As a result, Thug Life hasn't yet been released in Karnataka.

