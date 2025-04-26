After the glowing reviews for Thudarum, Mohanlal also penned a note on his X account, thanking the audiences and the makers for the film. "Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace", the Malayalam superstar wrote.

After giving the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time - L2: Empuraan that released on March 27, Mohanlal is back again within a month with his next film Thudarum. The crime thriller hit theatres on April 25 and also features Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Prakash Varma in pivotal roles. Thudaram has received rave reviews from the audiences and critics with many calling it even better than Mohanlal's 2013 blockbuster Drishyam that spanned remakes in several languages and also set up the franchise with its 2021 sequel.

The audiences who watched Thudarum on its first day of release shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Peak Movie Thudarum. Mohanlal delivers his absolute best. Tharun moorthy's best work and Jakes Bejoy, man fantastic work you've done." Tharun Moorthy has directed the film and Jakes Bejoy is the music composer. Another post read, "The Best Malayalam movie of 2025. A Fan-boy Emotional ride by Tharun Moorthy, Mohanlal delivers his peak performance in Thudarum. It's Going to be Red-Alert in Box-office in Kerala." "#Thudarum- DRISHYAM KA BAAP!!! No review coz no words. Performer Mohanlal Peaked. Music Peaked. Technical side Peaked", read another post. One user also shared, "Mohanlal as an actor god mode. One of the beautiful movie, what we missed in Lalettan in last many years. Tharun best direction and very good screenplay, overall a very good movie."

After the glowing reviews for Thudarum, Mohanlal also penned a note on his X account, that read, "I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express. Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame."

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is. This film was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth. To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you. With love and gratitude Always", the superstar concluded.

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 release has also scored the second biggest Malayalam opening of the year after the Lucifer sequel Empuraan.

