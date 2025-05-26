Thudarum is the second consecutive blockbuster of Mohanlal after his previous film L2: Empuraan, released in March 2025, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The Tharun Moorthy directorial is the third highest-grossing Malayalam film, and the first film ever to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala.

Headlined by Mohanlal, the Malayalam-language crime thriller Thudarum was released in the cinemas on April 25. The Tharun Moorthy directorial was a massive critical and commercial success as it received extremely positive reviews and broke several records at the box office. Thudarum earned Rs 120 crore net in India and grossed Rs 230 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Malayalam film ever after the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan and the 2024 survivial thriller Manjummel Boys.

After a month since its theatrical release, Thuadrum will have its digital release on Jio Hotstar on May 30 in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The Jio Hotstar Malayalam page on Instagram shared the official announcement poster and wrote, "Thudarum will be streaming from 30 May only on JioHotstar."

Thudarum is the second consecutive blockbuster of Mohanlal after his previous film L2: Empuraan, released in March 2025, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with the global collections of Rs 268 crore. Even though the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ran into multiple controversies, it broke all the box office records in Malayalam cinema.

Earlier, the Mohanla-starrer also scored the second biggest opening weekend of all time in Malayalam cinema with the earnings of Rs 69.50 crore globally in its first three days of release. It also became the first film ever to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone, and the third Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in India after L2 Empuraan and Manjummel Boys.

Apart from Mohanlal, Thudarum also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles. The crime thriller has the music and bakground score composed by Jakes Bejoy, and has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.

READ | Mukul Dev was thrown out of this film, was asked to return Rs 50000 signing amount, was replaced by star kid, movie became massive hit