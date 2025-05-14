Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum continues to break box office records and has now become the first film ever to earn Rs 100 crore gross in Kerala. It is the second consecutive blockbuster of Mohanlal after his previous film L2: Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever.

Headlined by Mohanlal, the crime thriller Thudarum continues to break records at the box office. The Tharun Moorthy directorial is the third Malayalam movie ever to earn Rs 100 crore net in India and gross Rs 200 crore worldwide. It is also the third highest-grossing Malayalam film ever after the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys and the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan.

Now, Thudarum has become the first movie ever to earn Rs 100 crore gross in Kerala alone. The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to his X (Twitter) account, shared the announcement poster and wrote, "Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office. A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala." The poster had the words written, "A new chapter in Kerala box office history. Rs 100 crore gross in Kerala."

In the comments section, fans showered their praises on Mohanlal on continuously creating new box office records for Malayalam cinema. One of them wrote, "Feeling so lucky to witness Mollywood's epic journey. From the first 50 crore blockbuster to Kerala Box Office solo 100Cr milestone, what an era to be a Mohanlal fan", while another added, "Mohanlal creates new milestones, and the entire Mollywood follows." "100 crore gross from a small industry of 3.5 Cr population, stardom speaks", read another comment.

Thudarum is the second consecutive blockbuster of Mohanlal after his previous film L2: Empuraan, released in March 2025, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with the global collections of Rs 268 crore. Even though the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ran into multiple controversies, it broke all the box office records in Malayalam cinema.

#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office!



A milestone that we created together!

Thank you, Kerala pic.twitter.com/U5I3DS09kC May 13, 2025

Apart from Mohanlal, Thudarum also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles. The Tharun Moorthy directorial has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.

READ | Meet superstar actress whose father left her at orphanage, became third wife of acclaimed filmmaker, loved Dharmendra, died at just 38