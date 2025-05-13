Thudarum is the second consecutive blockbuster of Mohanlal after his previous film L2: Empuraan, released in March 2025, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. Thudarum is the third highest-grossing Malayalam movie after Manjummel Boys placed at second position.

Headlined by Mohanlal, the crime thriller Thudarum has been storming the box office since its release on April 25. The Tharun Moorthy directorial has now become the third Malayalam movie ever to breach the Rs 100-crore mark in India after the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys and the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan.

In its first 17 days, Thudarum had collected Rs 98.75 crore net in India. On its 18th day of release, i.e. on Monday, May 12, the film earned Rs 2.9 crore, taking its domestic net collections to Rs 101.65 crore. Talking about its worldwide collctions, the Mohanlal-starrer has grossed Rs 208 crore worldwide.

Thudarum is the second consecutive blockbuster of Mohanlal after his previous film L2: Empuraan, released in March 2025, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with the global collections of Rs 268 crore. Even though the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ran into multiple controversies, it broke all the box office records in Malayalam cinema.

Earlier, Thudarum scored the biggest opening weekend of all time in Malayalam cinema with the earnings of Rs 69.50 crore globally in its first three days of release. The film is also the highest-grossing movie ever in Kerala, and also the third highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Apart from Mohanlal, Thudarum also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles. The crime thriller has the music and bakground score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 release has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.

