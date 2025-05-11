Thudarum is also now the third-highest grossing Malayalam film of all time behind the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan and the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys.

Headlined by Mohanlal, the Malayalam crime drama Thudarum has set the box office on fire since its release on April 25. The film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles.

As Thudarum continues to break box office records, it has now become the highest-grossing film ever in Kerala and the third-highest grossing Malayalam film of all time behind the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan and the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys. The Mohanlal-starrer has earned Rs 93 crore net in India, out of which it has collected Rs 89 crore from Kerala alone. Talking about its worldwide gross collections, Thudarum has minted Rs 190 crore at the global box office.

The film's distributors Aashirvad Cinemas took to their social media handles, shared the poster of its latest achievement which had the words written on it, "All time highest grossing movie in Kerala." They captioned the post, "No more records left. Just one name: Mohanlal. Kerala’s highest. Cinema’s finest."

In the comments section, fans showered their praises on Mohanlal on delivering two back-to-back blockbusters with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. One of them wrote, "The first Indian superstar to deliver industry hits in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s — five consecutive decades. THE BIGGEST NAME, BRAND & SUPERSTAR of MALAYALAM LAND - MOHANLAL", while another aded, "This man is again proving Mollywood is Mohanlalwood."

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 thriller has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.

READ | India's most profitable film was based on India-Pakistan war, won four National Awards, made in just Rs 25 crore, it earned Rs...