Apart from the 2025 crime thriller Thudarum, the other two Malayalam movies to earn over Rs 200 crore are the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys and the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan.

The Malayalam crime thriller Thudarum has been breaking multiple box office records since its release on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in key roles.

Thudarum has now become the third Malayalam movie ever to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office after the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys and the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan. The Chidambaram directorial had grossed Rs 242 crore and the Mohanlal-starrer, Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed Lucifer sequel minted Rs 268 crore worldwide.

Sharing the announcement poster on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt note thanking the audience, "200 Crores! Some journeys don't need noise, just hearts to carry them forward. Thudarum has found its place in millions of hearts across the world, breaking all the box office records in Kerala. Gratitude for all the love."

Netizens heaped praises on the superstar for delivering two back-to-back blockbusters with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. One of them wrote, "What a landmark. Congratulations to the entire #Thudarum family and our legend @Mohanlal for this epic journey. Here’s to many more milestones", while another added, "The first South Indian actor to achieve the incredible feat of having two films released within a month both crossing the 200 crore mark." L2: Empuraan hit theatres on March 27. "2 back to back 200 crore films from the smallest industry that too with such low number of screens. Drishyam 3 Malayalam should release first all over India because the stardom this man holds is NO JOKE", read another comment.

200 Crores! #Thudarum



Some journeys don't need noise, just hearts to carry them forward. Thudarum has found its place in millions of hearts across the world, breaking all the box office records in Kerala.

Gratitude for all the love. pic.twitter.com/ne9NkfSXKk May 11, 2025

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 thriller has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.

READ | Fawad Khan accepted the role rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor; film became blockbuster, earned Rs...