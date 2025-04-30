ENTERTAINMENT
Thudarum is the second fastest Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 100-crore club globally after L2: Empuraan, which achieved the feat on its second day itself. It is also the fourth Mohanlal film to earn over Rs 100 crore globally after Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and its sequel L2: Empuraan.
Thudarum, headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Tharun Moorthy, had set the box office on fire since its release on April 25 and within six days, the thriller drama has breached the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has become the second Malayalam movie of 2025 to achieve this feat after L2: Empuraan, which also starred Mohanlal and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 265 crore upon its release on March 27. The latest release is the second fastest Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 100-crore club globally; Empuraan holds the record as it achieved the feat on its second day itself. Thudarum is also the fourth Mohanlal film to earn over Rs 100 crore globally after Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and its sequel L2: Empuraan.
Celebrating the occasion, Mohanlal took to his social media accounts and also released the official video of the song Kondattam, composed by Jakes Bejoy, sung by MG Sreekumar and by Rajalakshmi with its lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. "Thrilled to share that Thudarum has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office! Celebrate the moment with Kondattam – the Thudarum promo song", wrote the Malayalam superstar.
Also starring Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles, the latest Mohanlal movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy. Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film.
Thrilled to share that #Thudarum has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office! Celebrate the moment with #Kondattam – the Thudarum promo song!https://t.co/RbRrp3YrOD#ThudarumInCinemasNow@JxBe @mgsreekumar25 #Rajalakshmy #VinayakSasikumar #BrindaMaster #Donmax… pic.twitter.com/NUM3DzkJ8N— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2025
Thudarum is produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media. With the overwhelming response from the audiences in the housefull shows, the thriller drama is set to have a long run at the box office and will become one of the highest-grossing films in Mollywood.
Thudarum box office collection day 6: Mohanlal film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore globally in 2025 after L2 Empuraan
