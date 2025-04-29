Thudarum scored the biggest opening weekend of all time in Malayalam cinema with the earnings of Rs 69.50 crore globally. This is the second consecutive blockbuster for Mohanlal after the Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, which had released in March 2025.

Headlined by Mohanlal, the thriller drama Thudarum released in the cinemas on April 25 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audiences and critics. The film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles.

Thudarum earned Rs 31.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 84.50 crore globally in the first four days. On its fifth day of release, i.e. on Tuesday, April 29, the Tharun Moorthy directorial maintained its momentum and earned Rs 6.50 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk. With the overseas figures, the global gross collections of the film would be above Rs 91 crore and more closer to Rs 100-crore mark. As the thriller drama is raking in good numbers on its weekdays too, it is expected that Thudarum will end up as one of the highest-grossing films in Mollywood, i.e. the Malayalam cinema industry.

Earlier, the latest Mohanlal movie scored the biggest opening weekend of all time in Malayalam cinema with the earnings of Rs 69.50 crore globally. The records is currently held by the 2025 release L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also helmed the action thriller. The sequel to the 2019 superhit Lucifer, Empuraan earned Rs 174 crore gross in its four-day opening weekend and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with the global gross figures of Rs 265 crore.

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 thriller has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media and its music and background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

READ | Mahesh Bhatt reveals Parveen Babi's husband moved to Pakistan, shares why he broke with her: 'Could see her heading towards suicide'