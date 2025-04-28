In its first three days itself, Thudarum broke several box office records as it scored the second biggest opening weekend in Malayalam cinema with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 69.50 crore. The Mohanlal film is set to become one of the highest-grossing films in Mollywood.

The drama thriller Thudarum, fronted by the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, opened to sensational reviews from the audiences and critics on April 25. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles.

In its first three days itself, Thudarum broke several box office records as it scored the second biggest opening weekend in Malayalam cinema with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 69.50 crore. The film also took the second biggest opening for a Malayalam film in 2025 after L2: Empuraan as it collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India on its first day of release. On the first Monday, i.e. on April 28, the Mohanlal-starrer has collected Rs 7 crore, as per the early estimates from the industry tracking portal Sacnilk.

Earlier this month, Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Released on March 27, the action thriller overtook the 2024 survival thriller Manjummel Boys and grossed Rs 265 crore worldwide. It also became the first Malayalam film to breach the Rs 250-crore mark at the global box office.

Now, with the overwhelming response to the Tharun Moorthy film, the latest Mohanlal release is set to cross the Rs 100-crore mark globally and will become the second Malayalam film to achieve this feat this year after the Lucifer sequel. Thudarum is set to become one of the highest-grossing films in Mollywood, i.e. the Malayalam film industry.

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 thriller has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media and its music and background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

