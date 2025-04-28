With the global gross earnings of Rs 68 crore, Thudarum now has the second biggest opening in the Malayalam cinema after the Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan, that collected Rs 174 crore gross in its four-day opening weekend in March 2025.

Headlined by Mohanlal and helmed by Tharun Moorthy, the drama thriller Thudarum was released in the cinemas on April 25 and received rave reviews from the audiences and critics. Also starring Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha in pivotal roles, the film has been storming the box office and has already broken several records in its opening weekend itself.

In the first three days, Thudarum earned Rs 28 crore gross in India, out of which it collected Rs 20 crore gross in Kerala. The film earned Rs 40 crore from the overseas collections, taking the worldwide gross collections to Rs 68 crore. This means that the Mohanlal-starrer has scored the second biggest opening weekend in Malayalam cinema, overtaking Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Aadujeevitham, that earned Rs 64.85 crore in its four-day opening weekend in 2024. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran combined to give the biggest opening weekend in the history of Malayalam cinema with the 2025 action thriller L2: Empuraan last month. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, Empuraan earned Rs 174 crore gross in its four-day opening weekend and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with the global gross figures of Rs 265 crore in March 2025.

With the overwhelming response to Thudarum, the film is set to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office worldwide and will become the second Malayalam film to achieve this feat this year after Empuraan. The Mohanlal-starrer is set to become one of the highest-grossing films in Mollywood, i.e. the Malayalam film industry.

Before Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy made his directorial debut with the 2021 crime thriller Operation Java, and his second movie, the 2022 crime drama Saudi Vellakka won the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film. The 2025 thriller has been produced by M. Renjith under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media.

