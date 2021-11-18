Throwback: When Nagarjuna reacted to son Naga Chaitanya's rumoured engagement with Anushka Shetty

Naga Chaitanya has been in the news since he got separated from his wife Samantha Akkineni in October 2021.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is known to never shy away from speaking his mind. So, when his actor-son Naga Chaitanya was romantically linked with 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty and there were rumours of their engagement back in the day, dad Nagarjuna did not choose to remain silent as many others do in such situations.

Nagarjuna has worked with actress Anushka Shetty in several films including 'Super', 'Don', 'Ragada', 'Thaandavam', and others. And so, when news of his son's engagement with Anushka surfaced, he was baffled. However, as he revealed in one of his old interviews, he chose to speak to his son about it and ask him why he wasn't informed about it. Turns out the rumours were untrue and the father-son duo along with Anushka had a good laugh about it.

In a throwback interview to Hyderabad Times in 2017, Nagarjuna had shared his reaction to Chaitanya's rumoured engagement with Anushka. "He (Naga Chaitanya) was shooting in Switzerland when that rumour spread. I called him up early morning and said, 'hey, you got engaged to Anushka last night and you didn't even tell me…' He said, 'Woahh, really…' and laughed aloud. I called Anushka too and we all had a good laugh."

Naga Chaitanya has been in the news since he got separated from his wife Samantha Akkineni in October 2021. The two had tied the knot in 2017 and were famously referred to as #ChaySam by the public. She had dropped her surname "Akkineni" from her social media handles on Twitter and Instagram in July this year sparking the rumours of her split with Chaitanya.

Soon after the star couple announced their separation, Nagarjuna had shared his reaction to the news and written on Twitter, "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had received acclaim for her performance as a Sri Lankan rebel in the Amazon original show, 'The Family Man 2' earlier this year. Chaitanya’s last release came in September 2021 - 'Love Story', an inter-caste relationship drama with Sai Pallavi. The film got mixed reviews and became a box-office hit.