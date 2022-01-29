Throwback: When Kapil Sharma drunkenly gate-crashed Shah Rukh Khan’s house party

‘I'm Not Done Yet’, Kapil Sharma's first Netflix stand-up special, sees the comedian revisiting significant events in his life. He even narrated celebrity stories, including one about him gate-crashing a party at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, which he revealed near the end of the 55-minute show.

Kapil explained that his cousin had visited from London and wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan's famed Mumbai house Mannat. "I was a few drinks down, I said, 'Sure, no problem," he said in Hindi.

Recounting the humorous story, Kapil continued, “I went to show her the house, but there was some film party going on there. The gates were open. Look how we misuse our fame. I asked the driver to enter the gates. The security people saw it’s me and allowed us to pass. They thought I was invited. When I went in, I realised I’d made a mistake.”

"When I got out of the car, I decided to leave," Kapil continued. As I was about to go, Shah Rukh Khan's personal manager appeared. 'Oh, it's you,' he says. 'Come in,.' It was three o'clock in the morning. I'm chewing on paan and I am drunk. Gauri bhabhi and a few of her friends were talking when i entered. She was under the impression that Shah Rukh had invited me. I greeted her. 'Shah Rukh is inside, please come,' she urged. I went inside and found him. He was dancing in the same way that he does in his movies. I was perplexed. I approached him and said 'Sorry, my cousin had come to see me,' I explained. He said, ‘If my bedroom door is open, you’ll enter there too?'”

Shah Rukh was quite welcoming, according to Kapil, and they spent the night dancing. He also took photos of Kapil with staff members who requested them, and Kapil was the last to go by the time they were finished.