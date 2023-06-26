Throwback video of fan ignoring BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung goes viral, ARMY says 'bet she regrets skipping him now'

Credit: bts_lv_me/Instagram

BTS members Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and RM are now the most popular singers in the world and have been ruling the music industry ever since they stepped in. They have inspired millions of people, they often tell their fans that anything can be achieved with hard work.

Now, an old video of the very handsome V aka Kim Tae-hyung is going viral in which a fan can be seen ignoring the singer. Meanwhile, V’s expression grabbed ARMY’s attention. One of the fan wrote, “Now Tae owns the world with this one striking glance.” The second one said, “How can she skip a man like him please love all members it's really heartbreaking he is the most precious soul.”

The third one said, “My poor baby.... They don't know his value..... He is precious.” The fourth person commented, “My biggest hope is that he has forgotten about her bc there is so many other who would never give up an opportunity to meet him we love #kimtaehyung.” The fifth person commented, “Not Only For Taehyung, Never Ignore Any Person Like This Except The Haters... It's Heartbreaking For Idols To Be Treated Like This...” The sixth one said, “I don’t see myself having the opportunity to ever meet them, in person, but just the thought of anyone getting to see them, and not wanting to talk to all 7, upsets me. I wish I could meet these 7 kings.”

The seventh one said, “I know it is an old video, but it made me so sad and mad....because so many Armys will never have the opportunity to meet them in person like that. How could you do this to him? As a person...not even as a fan. Fake Army..” The eighth one said, “Now she is regretting her decision poor girl.”