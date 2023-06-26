Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Throwback video of fan ignoring BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung goes viral, ARMY says 'bet she regrets skipping him now'

An old video of BTS' singer V aka Kim Tae-hyung is going viral in which a fan can be seen ignoring the singer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Throwback video of fan ignoring BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung goes viral, ARMY says 'bet she regrets skipping him now'
Credit: bts_lv_me/Instagram

BTS members Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and RM are now the most popular singers in the world and have been ruling the music industry ever since they stepped in. They have inspired millions of people, they often tell their fans that anything can be achieved with hard work.

Now, an old video of the very handsome V aka Kim Tae-hyung is going viral in which a fan can be seen ignoring the singer. Meanwhile, V’s expression grabbed ARMY’s attention. One of the fan wrote, “Now Tae owns the world with this one striking glance.” The second one said, “How can she skip a man like him  please love all members  it's really heartbreaking he is the most precious soul.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepu •̀⁠ᴗ⁠- (@bts_lv_me)

The third one said, “My poor baby.... They don't know his value..... He is precious.” The fourth person commented, “My biggest hope is that he has forgotten about her bc there is so many other who would never give up an opportunity to meet him we love #kimtaehyung.” The fifth person commented, “Not Only For Taehyung, Never Ignore Any Person Like This Except The Haters... It's Heartbreaking For Idols To Be Treated Like This...” The sixth one said, “I don’t see myself having the opportunity to ever meet them, in person, but just the thought of anyone getting to see them, and not wanting to talk to all 7, upsets me. I wish I could meet these 7 kings.”

The seventh one said, “I know it is an old video, but it made me so sad and mad....because so many Armys will never have the opportunity to meet them in person like that. How could you do this to him? As a person...not even as a fan. Fake Army..” The eighth one said, “Now she is regretting her decision poor girl.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.