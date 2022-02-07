Throwback: Samantha Ruth Prabhu once revealed Naga Chaitanya helped her when she didn’t have money

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were perhaps one of the most attractive and strong couples in South Indian cinema. Last year, though, the pair decided to call it quits. The divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left all of their admirers devastated. They've dominated the news since then for a variety of reasons. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's old interview has reappeared on the internet. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said on a talk programme that Naga Chaitanya is absolutely perfect for her, citing an example where she didn't have enough money to contact her home in the United States and he assisted her.

According to Bollywoodlife, During a talk show, She had said, "Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway. As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement on social media announcing their separation.

It read, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."