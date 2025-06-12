Brar confessed that Moose Wala was killed because of his alleged involvement in Vicky Middukhera’s murder.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in 2022, three years after Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member Goldy Brar made the cold confession in an extensive six-hour exchange with the BBC, revealing the reasons behind the Punjabi singer’s death. Brar claimed that Moose Wala, who had prior connections with Bishnoi, promoted a Kabaddi tournament linked to Bishnoi’s rivals, the Bambiha gang. It soured their relationship, but things turned ugly after the killing of Bishnoi’s ally Vicky Middukhera in 2021.

“Lawrence was in touch with Sidhu. I don’t know who introduced them, and I never asked, but they did speak. Sidhu used to send ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’ messages in an effort to flatter Lawrence,” Brar said in a rare and disturbing interview with BBC Eye. Further, Brar confessed that Moose Wala was killed because of his alleged involvement in Middukhera’s murder. His death was executed by the Bambiha gang with police also linking his death to Moose Wala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh. Though no direct evidence tied to Moose Wala, he became a suspect in Lawrence’s eyes.

“Everyone knew Sidhu’s role (in Vicky’s death), the police knew, even the journalists knew. He was using his political power, his money, and his resources to help our rivals, those who killed our brother. We wanted him to face punishment for what he’d done. He should have been booked. He should have been jailed but no one heard our plea. So we took it upon ourselves. When decency falls on deaf ears, it’s the gunshot that gets heard. We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that,” he said in BBC’s documentary, ‘The Killing Call’.

The 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was ambushed and killed in broad daylight near his native village in Punjab on May 29, 2022. He was driving his black Mahindra Thar SUV when he was cornered by two vehicles and shot with 24 bullets, however, his cousin and friend survived the attack. Moose Wala rose from a rural Punjabi background to become a global hip-hop sensation, attracting over five billion YouTube views and charting internationally.