A video clip of Jaideep Ahlawat dancing to 'Jaadu' has gone viral, impressing netizens with his unexpected dance skills.

The world of Bollywood has witnessed some truly exceptional dancers, with icons like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor mesmerizing audiences with their fluid and captivating movements. More recently, Vicky Kaushal has made waves with his charismatic performance in the song ‘Tauba Tauba,’ setting a new benchmark for Bollywood dancers. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat is adding to the spotlight with a delightful surprise.

In a clip from his upcoming film, Jewel Thief, Jaideep Ahlawat showcased his impressive dance skills, bringing a fresh and unexpected energy to the screen. With seamless moves and effortless charm, Ahlawat proves that he’s more than just a versatile actor—he’s also got the rhythm and swag to shine on the dance floor. This unexpected reveal has fans and viewers alike buzzing with excitement, wondering what other surprises this multifaceted actor has in store.

Jaideep Ahlawat impresses with his dance moves in Jewel Thief song 'Jaadu'

A video clip of Jaideep Ahlawat dancing to 'Jaadu' has gone viral, impressing netizens with his unexpected dance skills. Comments flooded in, with reactions like "What the hell, I thought it's Hrithik Roshan!", "Boy! The swag is outstanding!", and "We didn't know Jaideep Sir could dance too." Some even jokingly compared his style to Vicky Kaushal, referring to his character Hathiram Choudhary as "The Vickyfication of Hathi Ram Choudhary."

Watch the clip here:

The song ‘Jaadu’ from Ahlawat’s thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released earlier this week, also featuring Saif Ali Khan showcasing his stylish vibes alongside Nikita Dutta. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand, the heist drama promises excitement as actors team up to steal the prized African Red Sun diamond. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025, with the official trailer expected on April 14.