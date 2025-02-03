Nafisa Joseph won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 1997. She then reached the finale in the Miss Universe pageant held in Miami Beach in 1997.

Not everything that seems rosy is that in reality, sometimes reality is far more difficult than what meets the eye. People often face difficulties and never show them and hide them with smiles and other achievements.

Nafisa Joseph, was an extraordinary personality that touched many hearts by representing India at Miss Universe 1997. Unfortunately, her story ended shortly as she took her own life due to a tragic incident in her life.

Nafisa Joseph was born on March 28, 1978, in Delhi but grew up in Karnataka’s capital, Bangalore. Her career was remarkable with many successful phases, from being a model, she moved on to become beauty pageant winner and TV host.

Nafisa Joseph’s career graph full of successes

Nafisa Joseph began her modeling career at 12 and quickly rose to fame, becoming the youngest Miss India winner in 1997. She went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant and later transitioned to television, working as a VJ on MTV and hosting several shows. Nafisa also acted in TV series, launched her own production company, and edited a magazine. Additionally, she was a passionate animal rights advocate, working with organizations like PETA and writing about animal welfare for the Times of India.

Threats to her life

According to reports, Nafisa Joseph was about to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja but when she learned that Khanduja never divorced, despite claiming otherwise, she felt miserable. Khanduja had claimed that he was divorced for two years but after the reality was revealed to Joseph, he threatened to blackmail her.

Death

Nafisa Joseph ended her own life at her Mumbai apartment on July 29, 2004, unfortunately. Her family accused Gautam Khanduja, her fiancé, for this tragic incident. They alleged that Khanduja had refused to confirm his marital status, which led to the cancelation of their engagement.

Nafisa's parents filed a police complaint, but Khanduja denied any responsibility, citing a lack of evidence. The case was temporarily stayed by the Bombay High Court. Despite her untimely passing, Nafisa's legacy lives on, with her videos and inspiring answers at the Femina Miss Universe pageant continuing to circulate.