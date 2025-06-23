He was one of the feared gangsters who was associated with money extortion rackets.

The connection between Bollywood and the underworld has long been traced back to the early days, when filmmakers and mafias used to work in association. Dawood Ibrahim, the notorious don, and his family have long fascinated the film industry. Interestingly, one of his brothers, Noor Ul Haq Kaskar, was an aspiring lyricist, secretly used to pen songs in movies that starred Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, among others.



Dawood Ibrahim's brother 'Noora'

Fondly known as Noora, he wrote several Bollywood songs, including ‘Choom Loon Honth Tere Dil Ki Yahi Khwahish Hai, which was crooned by singer duo Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The song is from the Rishi Kapoor-starrer Shreemaan Aashique. He also wrote a famous song, ‘Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi,’ featuring Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon from the movie Patthar Ke Phool. The song was performed by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar. Noor Kaskar also features on the IMDb page, where he has been credited as lyricist for Mehboob Mere Mehboob(1992).

Dawood’s close associate had revealed that Noor Kaskar would also write ‘tapori’ type songs. “Noora was a shayarmizaaj aadmi. For Dawood, it was family first. If he ever had any differences with Iqbal or Noora, he wouldn’t let anybody know of it. The ‘tapori’ type songs in films, he’d write those. He could do anything for his brothers. Everybody else came second,” he had told journalist S Hussain Zaidi in a video on his YouTube channel.

Noor Ul Haq Kaskar's death

Reportedly, Noor Kaskar was deeply involved with Dawood Ibrahim in underworld activities during the 1980s and 90s. He was one of the feared gangsters who was associated with money extortion rackets. It was believed that he was killed in 2009; however, it was later claimed that he died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in Karachi. However, weeks later, reports emerged claiming that he was kidnapped, shot and thrown outside Dawood’s house in Karachi. According to the Indian Express, the abductors demanded USD 50 million as ransom. There were eight cases of extortion and kidnapping against Noora. He was also charged with the murder of a Customs officer, Rajinder Singh. His death ended straddling criminal activities, also leaving behind his creative production.