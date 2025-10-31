This TV star took sanyaas after family lost everything in bank scam: 'I beg for food, live in...'

Nupur Alankar has acted in more than 155 television serials in her career spanning over two decades.

Nupur Alankar has been a familiar face on Indian television for many years. She acted in more than 150 hit daily soaps and became a household name with her powerful performances. However, while her on-screen life was full of glamour, her real-life story took a completely different turn. This actress who once lived in the world of flattery gave up her acting career, material comforts and even her marriage to follow the path of spirituality. Today, she lives a simple life in the Himalayas and depends on alms and meditation.

Nupur Alankar has acted in more than 155 television serials in her career spanning over two decades. She played memorable roles in serials like Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan, Agaan Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Keejo, Reet Aur Diya and Baati Hum. Known for her versatility, she became an iconic figure in the TV industry and appeared regularly in family dramas and daily soaps.

In 2022, Nupur decided to step away from the entertainment world. According to a Times of India report, she took sannyas and changed her name to Pitambara Maa. His decision came after a period of great personal turmoil; He had lost his mother and sister, and around the same time, his financial situation was shattered by the PMC Bank scam.

In 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dissolved the board of PMC Bank after uncovering major financial irregularities and imposed strict regulatory restrictions, including limits on customer withdrawals.

In an interview, Nupur said that these constant challenges forced her to rethink the purpose of life. "My savings were stuck in the bank. The death of my mother and my sister was the last resort. Even before that, I had started severing ties with the world. I had no interest in this worldly life, so I took the permission of whoever joined me. They reluctantly agreed, and then I took the spiritual path."

After leaving Mumbai, Nupur started travelling across India. For about three years, she lived in caves, forests and remote hermitages, often in extremely bad weather. He said that she survived frostbite, rat bites and diseases in the bitter cold, but found peace in her spiritual practice. She once said, "I wanted to experience life without any comfort." "Being close to nature gave me clarity."

