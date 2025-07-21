This top actor touches his wife feet every night before going to bed: ‘Aaj main jo bhi hoon…'

This actor shared a deeply emotional moment that touched hearts, and left co-stars and the audience cheering.

The cast of Son of Sardaar 2 recently lit up the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Among the laughs and light-hearted banter, actor Ravi Kishan shared a deeply emotional moment that touched hearts, and left co-stars and the audience cheering.

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma shared a personal tidbit about Ravi that he touches his wife Preeti Kishan’s feet every night before sleeping. Ravi confirmed it with a smile, “Karta hoon main (I do). But she never lets me do that. Whenever she's sleeping.” Archana Puran Singh responded with admiration: “It’s a great thing. What is the problem?”

Mrunal Thakur chimed in with an affectionate “Aww,” while Kapil added, “How sweet.” “She Never Left Me When I Had Nothing” Ravi Pays Tribute to His Wife

Opening up further, Ravi emotionally spoke about his wife’s unwavering support during tough times, “Woh mere dukh ki saathi rahi jab mere paas paise nahi the, kuch nahi tha. Tabse usne mera saath nahi chhora. Aaj main jo bhi hoon, woh bechari rahi mere saath... The way she managed me, woh paer chhune ke layak hai.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, known for his subtle humour, couldn’t resist teasing Ravi, “Aadmi jitna guilty hota hai utna zyada pair chhoota hai (The guiltier a person is, the more he touches his wife’s feet).”

The line left the entire cast in laughter. Kapil quipped, “Ajay sir is playing on the front foot today.”

Ravi and Preeti: A Love Story That Withstood Time

Ravi Kishan married his childhood sweetheart, Preeti, back in 1993. The couple has four children, daughters Riva, Tanishk, Ishita, and a son, Saksham. While Riva made her Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal, the other kids have largely stayed away from the limelight.

What’s Next for Ravi Kishan?

Ravi will next be seen in Son of Sardaar 2, an action-comedy directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, and is produced by Ajay Devgn along with Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev, and is slated for an August theatrical release.