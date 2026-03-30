'This time it's a Prince': Vivian Dsena, Nouran Aly welcome baby boy; Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni congratule couple

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly welcomed a baby boy. The actor shared the news with a heartfelt post, calling him a 'Prince,' while fans and celebrities like Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni sent warm wishes.

Television star Vivian Dsena has embraced fatherhood once again, as he and his wife Nouran Aly welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with fans, marking a special new chapter in their lives.

A joyful announcement:

Vivian Dsena reveals on social media in a very poetic manner about his son's arrival. He keeps his personal life private, but his message is very emotional yet meaningful. He shares that his family is growing and the 'kingdom just got bigger', adding that this time it’s a 'Prince.' The post instantly captured attention online with fans celebrating the happy moment.

Love and wishes pour in:

Several celebrities and friends, like Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni, wish the couple with there heartful comments 'omg! Beautiful...congratulations to you', 'Bhaiii...Bohot Mubarak', and 'Wohhoo!! Congrats bhai & bhabhi..God bless the family! So happy for you'. Also, fans expressed excitement, sending love and blessings to the newborn and the family.

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A private family life:

Vivian Dsena married Nouran Aly in 2022, and since then, the couple has chosen to keep their personal life largely away from the limelight. Their daughter from their first child and their new baby boy make their lives more joyful. Vivian maintains his personal space as he shares only brief public views of his family life, which he considers private, although he appears frequently on Indian television. Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly started a complete experience of parenthood after their second child was born. The actor’s touching announcement reflects not just joy, but also gratitude for this new beginning.